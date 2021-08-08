Seward County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who escaped from custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Saturday a deputy with the Seward County Drug Task Force stopped a westbound vehicle at mile marker 378. Multiple units arrived on scene to assist the deputy. The suspect presented an ID that identified himself as Natanael Rivas-Visoso of Mexico.

The sheriff office says contraband was located in Rivas-Visoso’s vehicle. Shortly after, he was placed into custody in a patrol car.

As deputies continued searching the vehicle, Rivas-Visoso was able to slip out of one handcuff and climb out of the patrol car, fleeing on foot southbound across Interstate 80 and into a cornfield between 294th Road and 308th Road and Interstate 80 and O Street according to the Seward County Sheriff.

Rivas-Visoso is not in custody at this time and is currently still outstanding.

Rivas-Visoso is approximately 5′8″ tall, brown eyes, and black hair with a black goatee and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

The suspect is still at large and has not been located. If you come into contact with this individual call 911. Updates will be released when they are available

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office is urging the community to remove any keys from your vehicles and call 402-643-4578 to report any suspicious activity in these areas or any sightings of this individual.

