Van Dorn Park 100th birthday celebration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - To celebrate the 100th birthday of van dorn park people from Lincoln went there to check out all the new renovations to it.

The Indian v=Village Neighborhood Association organized the event and says William T. Van Dorn was supposed to be memorialized when the park was built.

Somehow, organizers say they forgot about it and wanted to make it special on the 100th birthday. ”We have brought a city park back to life and this is now a place that’s vibrant, full of life, and its a wonderful asset to Lincoln,” event organizer Diane Walkowiak said.

Other renovations to the park include a new playground and one and a half mile mountain bike trail and a pollinator project.

