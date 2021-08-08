Advertisement

Weather Alert Day: Another round of dangerous heat expected for Monday

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There was an incredible amount of rain that fell across the area Saturday night and into early Sunday morning with many areas across Polk, Butler, Saunders, Sarpy, and Douglas Counties receiving between 3″ and 5″ of rain that caused flash flooding as well as thunderstorm wind damage. We’ve compiled some of the highest rainfall reports from last night and early Sunday morning and they are listed in the table below.

LocationMag.
3 WNW DAVID CITY5.10"
4 E DAVID CITY4.00"
WESTON3.50"
3 NNW BELLEVUE3.40"
1 N OSCEOLA3.35"
2 SW MILLARD3.21"
1 NW GRAND ISLAND3.18"
2 NNE STROMSBURG3.14"
1 NNW GRAND ISLAND3.11"
1 W MILLARD3.00"
WAHOO2.98"
2 ENE GRAND ISLAND2.92"
1 WNW MILLARD2.87"
2 NW SHELBY2.72"
1 NNW DAVEY2.72"
BRAINARD2.70"
5 NNE OSCEOLA2.69"
5 NE GARLAND2.67"
1 WSW STROMSBURG2.60"
3 SW GRAND ISLAND2.60"
1 WSW GRAND ISLAND2.58"
3 WNW GARLAND2.57"
2 N OMAHA2.56"
2 S WAHOO2.54"
3 NE SHELBY2.51"
GRETNA2.44"
OMAHA - MILLARD2.39"
1 W MILLARD2.08"
OMAHA - EPPLEY2.02"
SYRACUSE1.83"
PLATTSMOUTH1.67"
WAHOO AIRPORT1.65"
GRAND ISLAND AIRPORT1.62"
HEBRON AIRPORT1.27"
FAIRBURY1.25"
7 E SPRINGFIELD1.10"
LINCOLN AIRPORT0.97"
HASTINGS AIRPORT0.78"
AURORA AIRPORT0.71"
BLAR0.65"
5 ESE AUBURN0.64"
VALLEY0.62"
COLUMBUS0.30"
TEKAMAH0.27"
BEATRICE0.23"
FREMONT0.17"
3 E FRIEND0.06"
WAYNE0.03"

The concern as we head into the day on Monday will be for another round of dangerous heat across south central and southeastern Nebraska as heat index values are forecast to reach between 100° and 110° through the afternoon and evening hours. Heat Advisories have been issued across the area from 12 PM Monday to 9 PM Monday. If you have to be outside, please make sure to take care of yourself and dress for the heat and make sure to drink plenty of water! Also please do not forget to leave pets, the young, or the elderly in locked vehicles for any amount of time as heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and even death will be possible in just minutes with conditions as hot as they are expected to be on Monday.

A Heat Advisory is in place across south central and southeastern Nebraska from noon Monday to 9 PM Monday evening.(KOLN)
Heat Safety Tips...(KOLN)
Heat Safety Tips...(KOLN)

Actual air temperatures by Monday afternoon are forecast to reach the upper 90s and lower 100s across much of the state with dew points likely ranging from the mid 40s to mid 50s in the west to the mid 60s to mid 70s in the east. When we factor in the high dew points across eastern Nebraska, that is what will drive our feels like temperatures well into the 100s through the afternoon.

Temperatures by Monday afternoon should reach the mid to upper 90s and lower 100s across the state.(KOLN)
Heat index values into Monday afternoon could reach to between 100° and 110° at times.(KOLN)

A cold front draped across western Nebraska is forecast to slowly push east through the state as we head into Monday afternoon. With a very unstable air mass in place, a few isolated strong to severe storms will be possible across the area with storms expected to move east, we could see a stray shower or thunderstorm move into eastern Nebraska by Monday evening. That front will linger across the area into the day on Tuesday, keeping some rain chances in the forecast through Tuesday evening across far eastern Nebraska.

Clear skies overnight with sunny skies to start Monday. Clouds and maybe an isolated storm are expected into Monday evening.(KOLN)
A marginal risk for severe weather is in place across the state into Monday afternoon and Monday evening.(KOLN)

The extended forecast will keep the hot and humid weather through the first half of this week with cooler weather expected to arrive by late this week and into the weekend. Northwest flow aloft is forecast to move over the area by late this week, which could bring some weak disturbances through the area which could give us some scattered showers or storms at times. The issue with these is they are very small and hard to detect more than a day or two out at time, so make sure you check back as the week wears on as the forecast will likely change.

Dangerous heat is expected on Monday with more hot and humid conditions expected as we start the work week.(KOLN)

