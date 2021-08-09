COVID-19 risk in Douglas County is high

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Douglas County Health Department has added a transmission risk bar to its website, indicating on Monday that the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the area is currently high.

“We believe this is a more accurate measure of the risk at any given time,” according to the DCHD release.

DCHD says on its website that the county’s risk level is determined by two CDC indicators:

The number of new cases per 100,000 people in the past week.

The percentage of positive PCR tests during the past week.

The Douglas County Health Department has added a graphic indicating the local COVID-19 transmission risk.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse continues to encourage local residents to get vaccinated.

“We are returning to case levels we haven’t seen in months,” Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “Please help us end this surge and continue our return to normal by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in Douglas County has increased to 121 cases, more than doubling the average from two weeks ago.

DCHD said local hospitals were 79% full, with 313 beds available and adult ICU beds were 78% full with 73 beds available. Of those, 97 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 30 adults of them in ICUs, and 16 on ventilators. An additional six patients are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

On Thursday, the COVID-19 Risk Dial in Lincoln moved from low-yellow to mid-yellow. The change indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community has increased, but it still moderate.

The Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial moved from low-yellow to mid-yellow on August 5, 2021. (Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department)

