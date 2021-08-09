Advertisement

Dog dead, woman hurt after Friday night robbery, assault

(KBTX)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery and assault from late Friday night that resulted in the death of a dog.

LPD tells 10/11 NOW that a 42-year-old woman was taking her dogs out in an area of Wilderness Park around 10 p.m., when she turned around and saw a man going through her car in the parking lot she had parked in.

The woman, along with one of her dogs, went to the car and confronted the man. According to police, that’s when the suspect pulled out a knife and began stabbing the dog multiple times. During the incident, LPD says the woman was also injured, but they’re unsure how her injuries occurred. They did confirm that the woman’s injuries were minor.

The suspect was able to get away with only money. Police say the dog that was stabbed multiple times later had to be euthanized.

The search for the suspect is still active, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000, or call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

