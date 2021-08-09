Advertisement

Lincoln has three more deaths from COVID-19

(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health department reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday.

A woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 90s who were all hospitalized passed away from the virus, according to LLCHD.

The county health department also reported 87 new COVID-19 cases from the weekend and another 75 from Monday.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 68 with 52 from Lancaster County (3 on ventilators) and 16 from other communities (6 on ventilators)

Risk Dial: mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

The Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial moved from low-yellow to mid-yellow on August 5, 2021.
Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 187,333
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 175,411
  • Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 68.7%

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

