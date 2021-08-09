Omaha officials address weekend storm, flooding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials said they are working to address issues with the sewer system in the aftermath of flash-flooding Saturday night, particularly through downtown Omaha.

Floodwaters on Saturday night pushed cars around, flooded businesses, and gave one man in an elevator quite a scare.

City Engineer Todd Pfitzer said a downtown parking garage — and the cars in it — sustained a lot of damage. Electrical equipment was submerged at one point, he said.

Steve Andersen said crews were working on one sewer site and were investigating two others.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

