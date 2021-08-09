Advertisement

Omaha officials address weekend storm, flooding

Flash flooding pushed cars around in downtown Omaha on Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021.
Flash flooding pushed cars around in downtown Omaha on Saturday night, Aug. 7, 2021.(Dave Kaplar / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak and John Chapman
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials said they are working to address issues with the sewer system in the aftermath of flash-flooding Saturday night, particularly through downtown Omaha.

Floodwaters on Saturday night pushed cars around, flooded businesses, and gave one man in an elevator quite a scare.

City Engineer Todd Pfitzer said a downtown parking garage — and the cars in it — sustained a lot of damage. Electrical equipment was submerged at one point, he said.

Steve Andersen said crews were working on one sewer site and were investigating two others.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

