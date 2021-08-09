LPD: Man breaks into homes in broad daylight, steals purse & shoplifts at nearby gas station

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man following a number of home break-ins which happened during the middle of the day.

On Sunday, around 11 a.m., police were called to a home southwest of 56th and Holdrege Streets on a report of a burglary.

LPD said when officers got there, they spoke with a 43-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman who reported that while in their bedroom they heard the sound of their back door opening and when they went out to investigate, they found a man in the living room holding the woman’s purse.

According to police, the man ran out of the home and a neighbor reported seeing the man going through the purse on their back steps.

Officers said they searched the area and found a man matching the description behind Ken’s Kegs off 48th and Dudley Streets.

LPD said the man was brought to the scene and identified as the person responsible.

Officers found some of the victim’s belongings on his person, as well as a 12 pack of Southern Comfort shooters.

LPD said officers learned that the man had just been inside Ken’s Kegs and stole them.

While officers canvassed the area, a neighbor reported seeing the man trespassing on his property before seeing him go inside the victim’s yard, police said.

Another neighbor, who lives near 55th and Orchard Streets, reported that while in his bedroom he heard a sound and found a man standing in his living room.

Officers said they found the back door had been kicked in and damaged, but nothing was taken.

LPD arrested 28-year-old Baron Collier and he is facing burglary charges, criminal mischief, shoplifting and two counts of trespassing charges.

Collier was also arrested for a robbery that occurred on July 22 at the NP Mart at 28th and O Streets.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.