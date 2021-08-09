Advertisement

LPD: Suspects spray paint and damage inside of pump house at Yankee Hill Country Club

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a break-in at a south Lincoln country club.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to Yankee Hill Country Club on a report of a burglary.

LPD said the owner explained that he noticed that someone had gone into the pump house and damaged it. Officers found spray paint on the walls, restrooms had been destroyed and electrical wiring was ripped out.

According to police, there is $10,000 in damage. LPD said the owner believes someone had hit the wall to the pump house several times creating a hole big enough to climb through.

Officers processed the scene and canvassed the area.

Police said the pump house is near a field and the owner said they’d had issues this last fall.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

