LPD: SUV runs over motorcycle rider and drives off

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking for the driver of a dark colored SUV they say ran over a motorcycle rider.

On Friday, just before midnight, police responded to a motorcycle crash on S 27th and Tamarin Ridge Road.

Police believe the driver of the motorcycle, a 28-year-old man, had been northbound on S 27th Street when he hit the median and landed on the ground.

Police said the man was okay after striking the median. LPD believes the motorcyclist sat up next to the bike and that’s when the SUV driver struck the man and drove off.

The motorcyclist has severe injuries and at last check was in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

