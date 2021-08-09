Man steals $500 worth of tech gear from southeast Lincoln business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department say more than $500 worth of tech gear was stolen from a southeast Lincoln business.

On Saturday, around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to CPR Cell Phone Repair on South Street and Normal Boulevard for an alarm.

LPD said when they arrived, they saw the front window had been broken and items were thrown all over the business.

Officers made contact with the owner who looked through surveillance video which shows a man breaking the store’s window, going inside and collecting items on display. LPD said surveillance video also shows the man going into a back storage area before leaving.

Police said a MacBook, Chromebook and Samsung Galaxy Note were all stolen.

Officers estimate the damage around $500 and the loss to be roughly $550.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

