Mask policies vary across schools in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This month, thousands of students will be returning to school in Lancaster County - some with masks and some without.

The Waverly School District is following guidance from the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control. Children in the district from PreK to 6th grade and staff will be required to wear masks.

The same goes for the Norris School District.

Administrators in both school districts said their focus is on keeping kids in school.

“Those PreK through 6th grade students have not had a chance to get vaccinated. We want to do everything we can to keep them in school so they don’t have to go home to quarantine or self isolate,” Cory Worrell, Waverly Superintendent said.

“Our plan is predicated on doing what we need to do to stay in person,” Josh Schwartz, Norris Superintendent said. “We believe we have a plan in those grade levels that will help to make that happen for us this school year.”

Lincoln Lutheran High School started classes Monday. They are not requiring masks but recommend unvaccinated staff and students wear face coverings to mitigate spread.

“We have a fairly high rate of vaccination in staff, and similarly high rate in students eligible to be vaccinated,” Scott Ernstmeyer, Lincoln Lutheran High School Executive Director said. “We feel our vaccination rate is at a level that allows us to feel more comfortable recommending as opposed to requiring.”

Several Lutheran elementary schools in the area are not requiring masks for their students and staff.

Waverly and Norris both have plans to re-evaluate their mask policies about a month after school starts.

