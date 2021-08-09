Plattsmouth woman found dead in Sunday morning house fire

Plattsmouth, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatality linked to a structure fire in a housing subdivision on the west end of Plattsmouth.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 8 a.m. Sunday for a fire at 457 Rim Ridge Road.

A sheriff’s office press release says deputies and officers were unable to make entry into the residence due to heat and smoke, but observed smoke coming the eaves and roof of the structure.

Upon entry by Plattsmouth Fire, a body was located and recovered from the main floor of the residence. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. An investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office. The cause of the woman’s death is also under investigation.

Plattsmouth Fire requested mutual aid from Murray, Nehawka, Louisville and Offutt Fire.

