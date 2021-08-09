Advertisement

Plattsmouth woman found dead in Sunday morning house fire

(KOLN/Gray TV)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Plattsmouth, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatality linked to a structure fire in a housing subdivision on the west end of Plattsmouth.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 8 a.m. Sunday for a fire at 457 Rim Ridge Road.

A sheriff’s office press release says deputies and officers were unable to make entry into the residence due to heat and smoke, but observed smoke coming the eaves and roof of the structure.

Upon entry by Plattsmouth Fire, a body was located and recovered from the main floor of the residence. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. An investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office. The cause of the woman’s death is also under investigation.

Plattsmouth Fire requested mutual aid from Murray, Nehawka, Louisville and Offutt Fire.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A severe thunderstorm brought hail, flash-flooding, and power outages to the Omaha-metro on...
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hail, flash-flooding, power outages reported throughout Omaha-metro
Family Dollar employee's quit
Employees at Lincoln Family Dollar all quit
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold
Seward County suspect on the run
Seward County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who escaped from custody
Merrick County rollover crash
Driver ejected into water, seriously injured in Central Nebraska crash

Latest News

Dog dead, woman hurt after Friday night robbery, assault
A Heat Advisory is in place across south central and southeastern Nebraska from noon Monday to...
Weather Alert Day: Another round of dangerous heat expected for Monday
Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm
Van Dorn Park plaque
Van Dorn Park 100th birthday celebration