Tuesday Forecast: Early this week dominated by heat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High heat and humidity will continue to headline the forecast over the next few days with some scattered chances for showers and storms thrown into the forecast over the coming week. There is some relief from the heat and humidity in sight though as cooler and drier conditions are forecast for later this week.

A Heat Advisory remains in place across south central and southeastern Nebraska through 9 PM Monday evening as heat index values are expected to stay well into the 90s and 100s through tonight.

A weak cool front will move in from the west as we head through Monday evening and is forecast to stall out across southeastern Nebraska by late tonight. Ahead of that front into the day on Tuesday more high heat and humidity is in the forecast as another Heat Advisory is in place for far southeastern Nebraska from 12 PM to 9 PM on Tuesday. Air temperatures are forecast to be a few degrees cooler, so top end heat index values could reach to around 105° into Tuesday afternoon with the highest heat index values expected into far southeastern Nebraska.

The previously mentioned cool front will also bring in some chances for thunderstorms both Monday evening and again on Tuesday evening. The SPC has outlined parts of central Nebraska with a marginal risk for severe weather into Monday evening as storms are forecast to try and develop along that weak cool front. Some storms could produce damaging winds and large hail as well as some locally heavy rain. Into Tuesday, the threat for severe weather will shift to southeastern Nebraska where the front is forecast to stall out. Another round of isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible into Tuesday afternoon and evening with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and pockets of heavy rain as the primary threats.

Skies are forecast to remain mainly clear for eastern Nebraska into Monday evening with clouds and storms developing to the west. Through the overnight hours, partly cloudy skies are expected across central and eastern Nebraska with a small chance for some showers or storms trying to work their way in from the west for Lincoln and eastern sections of the state. Into the day on Tuesday with a stalled out front across the area, we should see mostly to partly sunny skies through the day. There is a chance for some non-severe storms in the morning with some stronger storms possible into the afternoon and evening across the southeastern corner of the state.

As far as the temperatures are concerned, look for a warm night tonight, especially for eastern Nebraska with overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s. Cooler temperatures are on tap as you head west behind the front with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s as you head west.

Temperatures on Tuesday are forecast to be slightly cooler than Monday, but afternoon highs are still expected to range from the upper 80s to upper 90s across the state. Dew point temperatures - especially for eastern and southeastern Nebraska - are forecast to be well into the 60s and 70s which will again send heat index values in the afternoon into the upper 90s and well into the 100s.

The forecast will remain hot and very humid into Wednesday and even Thursday of this week as the front essentially washes out across the area allowing the heat and humidity to build back into the region. We will likely see some Heat Advisories across the area with temperatures forecast to the low to mid 90s and dew points in the 60s and 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. A stronger cold front is forecast to move through the state on Thursday which could give us another round of showers and storms across the state - some of which could be strong to severe. That front though will usher in cooler and drier conditions by late this week with temperatures falling into the mid 80s for Friday and into the weekend with more comfortable dew points in the 50s expected into the coming weekend.

