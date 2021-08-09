Advertisement

US health officials to release new COVID-19 data

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are expected to release new data about the spread of COVID-19 on Friday that led to their decision to recommend that vaccinated people wear masks in some situations, a reversal of previous guidance.

The report, to be released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, comes from a recent investigation of a coronavirus outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the plan.

Earlier this week, the CDC changed its masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling surges in new cases.

Citing new – but unreleased -- information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— President Biden pushing federal workers to get vaccinated

— Brazil begins mass vaccine study in poor Rio neighborhood

— Israel to offer 3rd Pfizer booster shot to older citizens

— Global leaders pledge $4B to repair COVID-19 education damage

— Conservative 31-year-old Missouri man in hospital: Will get vaccine

___

Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign on the Family Dollar in Lincoln Sunday morning said "We All Quit! Sorry for the...
Lincoln Family Dollar back open after “We all quit” sign posted on door Sunday
A severe thunderstorm brought hail, flash-flooding, and power outages to the Omaha-metro on...
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hail, flash-flooding, power outages reported throughout Omaha-metro
LPD: Dog stabbed & killed, woman hurt following Friday night assault
Seward County suspect on the run
Seward County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who escaped from custody
Nebraska surgeon, 2 family members killed in Minnesota plane crash

Latest News

Temperatures should be a bit cooler on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to the lower and...
Tuesday Forecast: Early this week dominated by heat
Mask policies vary across schools in Lancaster County
The River Fire near Colfax, California, has torched thousands of acres, destroyed dozens of...
Aircraft help fight California wildfire as smoke clears
The Hackberry fire in the Nebraska Panhandle has burned nearly 6,000 acres.
State climatologist talks about climate change impact on Nebraska
In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks...
Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sex assault at 17