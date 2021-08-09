Weather Alert Day: Hazy, hot and humid Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot temperatures combined with high relative humidity will create heat index readings between 105 to 110 Monday afternoon. A weak cold front could trigger a few isolated thunderstorms in central Nebraska this afternoon and possibly this evening in the Lincoln area.
Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s and the heat index from 105 to 110. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Heat Advisory for the Lincoln area until 9 PM Monday evening.
A few isolated thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and one or two of the storms could be severe.
Partly cloudy for tonight with a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be not be as hot but it will still be humid. Highs will reach the lower 90s. A weak cold front will move into southeast Nebraska, which will trigger a few scattered thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and evening. One or two of the storms could be severe.
Hot and humid weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday with the chance for a few storms on Thursday. A cold front will bring cooler and less humid conditions by the end of the week and into the weekend.
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.