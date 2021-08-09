Advertisement

Weather Alert Day: Hazy, hot and humid Monday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot temperatures combined with high relative humidity will create heat index readings between 105 to 110 Monday afternoon. A weak cold front could trigger a few isolated thunderstorms in central Nebraska this afternoon and possibly this evening in the Lincoln area.

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s and the heat index from 105 to 110. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Heat Advisory for the Lincoln area until 9 PM Monday evening.

Heat Advisory until 9 pm Monday. Heat index readings from 105 to 110 possible Monday afternoon.
Heat Advisory until 9 pm Monday. Heat index readings from 105 to 110 possible Monday afternoon.(1011 Weather)
High temperatures for most of Nebraska will be in the upper 90s with some triple digit heat in...
High temperatures for most of Nebraska will be in the upper 90s with some triple digit heat in the west and north.(1011 Weather)
Feel like temperatures will range from 105 to 110 Monday afternoon.
Feel like temperatures will range from 105 to 110 Monday afternoon.(1011 Weather)

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and one or two of the storms could be severe.

A few isolated severe t'storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The main threat will...
A few isolated severe t'storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The main threat will be large hail and damaging winds.(1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy for tonight with a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be not be as hot but it will still be humid. Highs will reach the lower 90s. A weak cold front will move into southeast Nebraska, which will trigger a few scattered thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and evening. One or two of the storms could be severe.

Not quite as hot but it will still be muggy.
Not quite as hot but it will still be muggy.(1011 Weather)

Hot and humid weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday with the chance for a few storms on Thursday. A cold front will bring cooler and less humid conditions by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Hot and muggy conditions through at least Thursday. Cooler, less humid conditions by the end of...
Hot and muggy conditions through at least Thursday. Cooler, less humid conditions by the end of the week.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A severe thunderstorm brought hail, flash-flooding, and power outages to the Omaha-metro on...
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hail, flash-flooding, power outages reported throughout Omaha-metro
Family Dollar employees quit
Employees at Lincoln Family Dollar all quit
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold
Seward County suspect on the run
Seward County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who escaped from custody
Merrick County rollover crash
Driver ejected into water, seriously injured in Central Nebraska crash

Latest News

A Heat Advisory is in place across south central and southeastern Nebraska from noon Monday to...
Weather Alert Day: Another round of dangerous heat expected for Monday
Brad's Monday Forecast
Brad's Monday Forecast
Dangerous heat expected into the day on Monday.
Bill's Sunday Night Forecast
Hot and muggy conditions return on Sunday.
Sunshine and hot again Sunday