Advertisement

Coroner: Grandfather set fire that killed self, son, 2 kids

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEELTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a grandfather set fire to a Pennsylvania apartment above a convenience store last week, killing himself as well as his son and two grandchildren.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick told reporters that 67-year-old Jafar Afshar used accelerants inside the Steelton home and set it afire, killing himself, his 36-year-old son Saeed Afshar and two grandchildren, an 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

The older man’s death was ruled a suicide and the other three were ruled homicides.

All four died of thermal burns and smoke inhalation.

Hetrick says the homicide victims appear to have been sleeping and were likely overcome by fumes before their deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign on the Family Dollar in Lincoln Sunday morning said "We All Quit! Sorry for the...
Lincoln Family Dollar back open after “We all quit” sign posted on door Sunday
LPD: Dog stabbed & killed, woman hurt following Friday night assault
Lincoln has three more deaths from COVID-19
Baron Collier
LPD: Man breaks into homes in broad daylight, steals purse & shoplifts at nearby gas station
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: SUV runs over motorcycle rider and drives off

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walks off the Senate floor and pumps his fists as...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on infrastructure bill’s passing in the Senate
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2019 file photo shows a Dominion voting machine in Atlanta, Ga.
Dominion sues Newsmax, One America News, former Overstock.com CEO over fraud claims
FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner Friday, Aug. 6.
United adds 74 flights for college, pro football games
Known for their fireballs, NASA says the Perseids are “one of the most plentiful showers,”...
Look up! Perseid meteor shower to peak this week, expected to be easily visible
Nebraska senators split on infrastructure vote