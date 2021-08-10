End of watch ride honors fallen Lincoln officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It is just about a month shy of the one year anniversary of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera’s death.

The shooting of Herrera sparked support from across the community and the country. Today, that support continued as a solemn procession rode across Lincoln, stopping at the Lincoln Police Department.

The motorcycle officers, leading a trailer with Herrera’s photo to the place he worked at for more than 20 years. The trailer was met by his family, co-workers and community members.

“Mario’s memory is still fresh in the minds of our staff. He won’t be forgotten here. We don’t need a trailer with his name on it, we’re reminded every day,” Interim Chief of the Lincoln Police Department Brian Jackson said.

Herrera’s picture wasn’t the only one of the trailer. The event was part of a cross-country trek organized by the Beyond the Call of Duty-end of watch ride to remember. They’re making nearly 200 stops honoring more than 300 officers killed while in the line of duty.

“We’re letting survivors know their loved ones won’t be forgotten,” Founder of Beyond the Call of Duty, Jagrut Shah said.

Dozens of people from Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the sheriff’s office and total strangers walked around the trailer spotting Herrera’s picture among the crowd.

“It’s emotional, but good for our staff to see events like this to honor his memory so we know it’s not just us remembering him,” Jackson said.

The organizers said this is the 75th day in a row they’ve met loved ones of fallen officers. Each day is emotional.

“It’s humbling,” Shah said.

It’s a gesture that Chief Jackson says means the world, but is bittersweet.

“I wish this trailer was blank, but that’s not the reality. It’s an honor for us to welcome and honor all of those fallen on this trailer,” Jackson said.

The trailer was in Lincoln for just a few hours today and they’re now on their way to their next stop in Grove, Kansas. They’ll end in Spokane, Washington August 18.

