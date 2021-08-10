LPD: Investigators find guns, cash and pills inside of southeast Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While serving a search warrant, investigators with the Lincoln Police Department found firearms, cash and pills inside an apartment.

On Monday, around 11 a.m., a search warrant was served at an apartment near 31st Street and Briarwood Avenue in southeast Lincoln.

LPD said the warrant was served because of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Officers made contact with 21-year-old Jahhrasta Fletcher who was detained in order to serve the search warrant.

According to police, investigators found a 9mm handgun, a .22 caliber rifle, a loaded magazine, $360 cash, a pill bottle with 103 prescription pills and items used for the sale of narcotics.

LPD said 75 of the pills were identified as Diazepam, a schedule 4 controlled substance.

Fletcher was arrested and is facing possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges, possession of a firearm while violating a drug law and possession money while violating a drug law.

