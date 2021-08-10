Advertisement

LPD: Investigators find guns, cash and pills inside of southeast Lincoln apartment

Jahhrasta Fletcher
Jahhrasta Fletcher(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While serving a search warrant, investigators with the Lincoln Police Department found firearms, cash and pills inside an apartment.

On Monday, around 11 a.m., a search warrant was served at an apartment near 31st Street and Briarwood Avenue in southeast Lincoln.

LPD said the warrant was served because of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Officers made contact with 21-year-old Jahhrasta Fletcher who was detained in order to serve the search warrant.

According to police, investigators found a 9mm handgun, a .22 caliber rifle, a loaded magazine, $360 cash, a pill bottle with 103 prescription pills and items used for the sale of narcotics.

LPD said 75 of the pills were identified as Diazepam, a schedule 4 controlled substance.

Fletcher was arrested and is facing possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges, possession of a firearm while violating a drug law and possession money while violating a drug law.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign on the Family Dollar in Lincoln Sunday morning said "We All Quit! Sorry for the...
Lincoln Family Dollar back open after “We all quit” sign posted on door Sunday
LPD: Dog stabbed & killed, woman hurt following Friday night assault
Lincoln has three more deaths from COVID-19
Baron Collier
LPD: Man breaks into homes in broad daylight, steals purse & shoplifts at nearby gas station
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: SUV runs over motorcycle rider and drives off

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
Officers looking for man who they believe assaulted roommate
Clevone Furby
LPD: Suspect holds machete to man’s back and demands cash
Lincoln native, Joel Sartore, started the National Geographic Photo Ark to raise awareness...
Photo project to save endangered species, started at Lincoln Children’s Zoo, celebrates 15 years
Project aimed at saving endangered species celebrating 15 years; started at Lincoln Children’s Zoo