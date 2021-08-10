Advertisement

LPD: Suspect holds machete to man’s back and demands cash

Clevone Furby
Clevone Furby(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say held a 10-inch machete to another man’s back and demanded cash.

On Tuesday, just before 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to the U-Stop on K Street and Capitol Parkway on a robbery.

LPD said officers learned that a man had threatened another man with a knife inside the store.

According to police, responding officers saw a man matching the description provided by the 911 caller and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said officers spoke with the victim, a 28-year-old man, who said that while he was working at McDonalds and came into the U-Stop to withdraw money from the ATM, the man approached him.

LPD said the victim explained that the man pulled out a large machete, pushed it against him and demanded his money.

The victim was able to get away.

Officers identified the man taken into custody as 32-year-old Clevone Furby.

According to police, officers found a machete with a 10 ¼-inch blade in a sheath, 0.9 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on his person.

Furby is facing robbery charges, carry a concealed weapon charges, use of a weapon to commit a felony charges and possession of a controlled substance charges.

