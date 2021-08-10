Advertisement

Miami orders residents to evacuate 8-story condo building

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Another South Florida condo building is being evacuated some six weeks after the collapse of a Surfside condominium.

The eight-story Miami building with 138 units was ordered evacuated Monday night.

City officials say the building failed to obtain a 40-year safety recertification and had several other violations.

The city was given a report from an engineer for the building last week saying it’s structurally sound.

But inspectors found issues with columns in the main building and in the detached, elevated garage. They ordered everyone out late Monday.

Ninety-eight people died in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign on the Family Dollar in Lincoln Sunday morning said "We All Quit! Sorry for the...
Lincoln Family Dollar back open after “We all quit” sign posted on door Sunday
LPD: Dog stabbed & killed, woman hurt following Friday night assault
Lincoln has three more deaths from COVID-19
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: SUV runs over motorcycle rider and drives off
Baron Collier
LPD: Man breaks into homes in broad daylight, steals purse & shoplifts at nearby gas station

Latest News

Project aimed at saving endangered species celebrating 15 years; started at Lincoln Children’s Zoo
Christina Applegate revealed she was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis
The disturbance, potential tropical cyclone six, now in the northeastern Caribbean sea, could...
Tropical storm warnings for Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico
Kaydence Morrison wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine for her 12th birthday.
Preteen gets COVID-19 vaccine for her 12th birthday
Carlee Simon of Alachua County Schools is one of the schools officials in Florida who are...
Despite threat to salary, some Fla. school chiefs impose mask mandate