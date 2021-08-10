Nebraska football relying on defensive depth for the 2021 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After Tuesday’s practice coaches and players on the defensive side of the ball for the Huskers spoke with media.

A common theme was depth, not just in one position room, but all of them. New guys and old all competing for reps, day in and day out.

Defensive back’s coach, Travis Fisher, said his group is competing at high level even with some new faces in the room like freshman Marques Buford Jr. and Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson.

“Everyday is different and someone new everyday that steps up. Marques Buford had an injury, came in with an injury and he’s back off that injury and right now if you look at him you’d think he never had an injury,” Fisher said.

Fisher was also very high on Johnson and what he can bring to secondary this upcoming season.

“To be nine days in Lincoln, nine practices in Lincoln, he’s doing a great job as well especially if I’m speaking his name this early,” Fisher said.

The depth on defense continues in the defensive line room according to Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander who said they have at least two platoons up front maybe even three.

“Now that we’ve developed some depth, you want to get those guys some breaks. You want them to be able to rush the passer and be fresh for that and play the run, but you also want to get the best guys enough reps so I think that’s a good balancing act,” Chinander said. “I don’t see a huge drop off between the one’s and the two’s.”

Sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers has had to step up as a leader early on his career as a Husker on the d-line. He echoed coach Chinander’s thoughts on the depth behind him and the rest of the starters in that room.

“It’s really comforting to know that we can go out there and the first line can throw there punches, they come out to get some rest and the second line can go out there and throw the same type of punches,” Rogers said.

Just a few days off from the Big Red’s first scrimmage and the depth on the defense showed. They we’re given a lot of different looks from Head Coach Scott Frost and the offense that put them in some game type situations.

“All together I think a lot more positives came out than negatives, but we can always get better and always keep working and I think we set a good standard during that scrimmage,” Rogers said.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.