Advertisement

Nebraska high school football returns

By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school football teams in Nebraska started practicing for the 2021 season on Monday.

It was a hot one to open things up with temperatures sitting in the 90′s. The 2020 season was unlike any other season in the past. With COVID restrictions and changes to the normal 9-week schedule last season, coaches are expecting to be back to a traditional 9-week schedule this season.

Opening night for high school football in Nebraska is just ten days away. Teams will kick the season off on August 20.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign on the Family Dollar in Lincoln Sunday morning said "We All Quit! Sorry for the...
Lincoln Family Dollar back open after “We all quit” sign posted on door Sunday
LPD: Dog stabbed & killed, woman hurt following Friday night assault
Lincoln has three more deaths from COVID-19
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: SUV runs over motorcycle rider and drives off
Baron Collier
LPD: Man breaks into homes in broad daylight, steals purse & shoplifts at nearby gas station

Latest News

hsfb
HS Football Practice begins across Nebraska
Jordan Larson chats about winning an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.
Q&A with Olympic gold medalist Jordan Larson
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold
Nebraska Volleyball team 2021
Takeaways from Nebraska Volleyball 2021 Media Day