Nebraska high school football returns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school football teams in Nebraska started practicing for the 2021 season on Monday.

It was a hot one to open things up with temperatures sitting in the 90′s. The 2020 season was unlike any other season in the past. With COVID restrictions and changes to the normal 9-week schedule last season, coaches are expecting to be back to a traditional 9-week schedule this season.

Opening night for high school football in Nebraska is just ten days away. Teams will kick the season off on August 20.

