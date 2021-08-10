New petition drives get ready for November 2022 ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska voters might be seeing lots of ballot initiatives during the next general election. Multiple groups such as Nebraska Appleseed, Nebraska for Medical Marijuana and a campaign to require government-issued photo ID to vote in Nebraska have announced they’re starting over on petition drives.

They’ve got about a year to get it all done, but they’ve still got some big numbers to hit as well as state statutes to keep in mind.

For these groups to make it on the ballot, they must submit the petitions no less than four months before the general election. All three are aiming for November 2022, which puts the deadline in July of that same year.

The newest petition drive was officially launched today. It would gradually raise Nebraska’s minimum wage, currently at $9 an hour, to $15 an hour by 2026.

“What you’re seeing is kind of a widespread recognition that we need to do better in how we pay workers, how we treat workers and the benefits that they get and I think the pandemic has made that really clear,” James Goddard from Nebraska Appleseed said.

Goddard says unlike other petition drives in previous cycles that faced challenges questioning the “one question” rule set by Nebraska State Statute. The minimum wage wording is pretty cut and dry.

“Going back to the 2014 initiative that raised the minimum wage to where we are now, there wasn’t a whole lot of organized opposition,” Goddard said.

Nebraskans for medical marijuana are no stranger to the “one question” rule.

While they filed a new ballot initiative right after its loss in the supreme court last go around. It says it’s taking a pause and not actively collecting signatures. “We are actively working with a legal team who is going through our language so we can be as prepared as possible for any challenges that the opposition may bring,” Crista Eggers from Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said.

Eggers says one of those front runners includes possibly splitting it into two different ballot initiatives.

“One of them is really going to deal with the individual themselves and the other will be more of the regulatory side,” Eggers said.

The third petition, a campaign to require government-issued photo id to vote in Nebraska started gathering signatures late last week. Nebraska state senator Julie Slama is one of the sponsors of the push.

“The people of Nebraska are often referred to as the second house and our committee is making sure that their voice is heard over those of special interests with influence in the capitol,” Slama said.

If that measure passes lawmakers would have to determine details about the change, for example; what would qualify as a valid ID.

