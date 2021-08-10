Officers looking for man who they believe assaulted roommate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department say a woman was stabbed by her roommate following an argument.

On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., police were called an apartment near 48th and Hillside in southeast Lincoln on a report of an assault that just happened.

LPD said when officers got there, a woman reported being assaulted by a roommate and said that after an argument he assaulted her, pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the head.

Police said the man ran away before officers arrived.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries that are not life threatening.

Officers said they have not contacted the man and are still looking for him.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.