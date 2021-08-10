Q&A with Olympic gold medalist Jordan Larson

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordan Larson helped the USA Women’s Volleyball team to its first Olympic gold medal. She recorded the final point of the Tokyo Olympics with a kill to cap the USA’s dominating performance over Brazil in the finals. After returning to her home in California, Larson chatted with 1011 about becoming an Olympic gold medalist. Here is our Q&A with the Husker great and Nebraska native:

Q: Has it sunk in that Jordan Larson, a girl from Hooper, Nebraska, has a gold medal?

A: No. (Laughs). I don’t even know where to start. I’m still in a state of shock. Leading up to the match, I think I cried more than I have in my entire life. The emotion of it and the belief in the team that we could actually do this was there. I played the tape - what does it look like if we walk away with the silver, or what does it look like when we walk away with the gold. I could see it. I could see us walking away with the gold.

Q: A gold medal is something you’ve been working toward your entire career. Do you catch yourself looking at the medal?

A: We were all walking around with them in the airport, flaunting them. That’s the only time you can do it, right? You’re not going to wear this around. I keep looking down and am in disbelief. Its so surreal.

Q: You got the kill on match point and it seems fitting that’s how your Olympic career comes to an end. When the ball hit the ground, you went to the ground and appeared very emotional. Take us to that moment.

A: It was an accumulation of emotions. I’ve been on the national team for 13 years. I never thought I’d be in the capacity that I am on the national team for as long as I have. I think about all of the hard work even in the pandemic when we were doing Zoom workouts. All that stuff came flooding in. Here we are and we’re making history.

Q: Did you feel the need to win gold to validate your Olympic career and your international career?

A: I didn’t. I asked myself with the (Olympic) postponement - how do I want to walk away from the sport, and will I be okay without winning? When I’ve had the chances to play, the appreciation and gratitude of why I play is so much more.

Q: What are you going to remember most about Tokyo?

A: How our team just bought into selflessness, role clarity, the bigger plan, and was just all-in. It was one point at a time. We didn’t get too far ahead of ourselves. We were in the moment every match. It was one of the coolest things to witness and be a part of.

Q: What has happened since winning gold?

A: I had drug testing right after! I was like ‘C’mon, I just won the gold and I have to go drug test!?’ We had a bottle of champagne and had a cheers in the locker room. Then we got onto a bus back to the village and we had ten minutes to get ready for closing ceremonies. Then we came back and started packing.

Q: How did you go from a dreamer in rural Nebraska who liked volleyball to being on the sport’s biggest stage and winning gold?

A: I learned how to be a professional. I learned what my body needs to perform at the highest level, making sacrifices, and staying away from social activities. I really honed in on my skills and how I can use them to my advantage. I don’t jump the highest but I can outwork people. I can use my brain to play smart. I think those things have continually set me a part over time. I had to learn discipline and continue to execute at a high level.

Q: What is your message to everybody back in Nebraska? You had the entire state pulling for you and the rest of Team USA.

A: A huge thank you to everyone who stayed up and watch. I know there were crazy hours. We were so sad not a lot of people could come. We could feel you and hear you. Just really grateful.

