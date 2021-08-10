Advertisement

Road work begins Tuesday on Highway 43

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Tuesday on Highway 43 in southeastern Lancaster County/northeastern Gage County.

According to a press release from the department, an armor coat project will get underway from Highway 41 near Adams, to Highway 2, north of Bennet.

“Armor coating is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate,” according to NDOT.

Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers. Weather permitting, the project is expected to take four days to complete.

Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through this area.

