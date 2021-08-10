Still hot and humid with thunderstorms possible Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak cold front moving though southeast Nebraska will bring slightly cooler temperatures but it will still be hot and humid Tuesday afternoon. The cold front could trigger a few isolated t’storms through out the day and even a severe thunderstorm is possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening. The hot and muggy weather will continue on Wednesday and Thursday.

A heat advisory is in effect for the Lincoln area until 9 pm this evening. Heat index values could range from 100 to 105 late this afternoon in southeast Nebraska.

Feel like temperatures this afternoon will range from 100 to 105. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny on Tuesday with high temperatures in the Lincoln area in the lower 90s with the feel like temperature around 104 Tuesday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms through out the day. After 5 PM the chance for thunderstorms will increase to 30% and some of the storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible in southeast Nebraska late this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging winds the main threats. (1011 Weather)

Not as hot Tuesday, but still hot and humid, especially for southern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Heat index values could range from 100 to 109 Tuesday afternoon. (1011 Web)

A few evening thunderstorms possible and then becoming mostly clear tonight, warm and muggy. Lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 90s with heat index values from 105 to 110 late in the afternoon.

Hot temperatures continue on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Thursday will be hot and humid once again with a few isolated thunderstorms late in the day. Friday will be cooler with less humidity and the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday will be comfortable with pleasant high temperatures for mid August and less humidity. Highs in the lower 80s expected Friday through Monday with scattered showers and t’storms on Sunday. Isolated showers and t’storms on Monday.

A few more hot and muggy days before a nice cool down arrives late in the week. (1011 Weather)

