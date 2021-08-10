Advertisement

Tom Osborne on the Huskers after watching practice

Tom Osborne visited practice on August 4, 2021 and spent time chatting with Scott Frost as the...
Tom Osborne visited practice on August 4, 2021 and spent time chatting with Scott Frost as the Huskers went through a series of drills.(10/11 NOW/Kevin Sjuts)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tom Osborne thinks the team looks the part and when asked about it he starts his response with the lineman. Very complimentary of their size and athleticism.

He also says, “The receiving corps is impressive right now.” It is one of the areas that needs to improve vastly. It is a positive he likes what he sees there, but of course practice is one thing, gamedays are a different beast.

Osborne notes the experience on the defensive side.

The former head coach said, “I think were going to have a pretty good year, my guess is some of the prognosticators and pundits are probably underrating a little more than they should.”

After being our of for a while now Osborne also added this, “I remember people pontificate, talk about what we should do, they would come to a game and watch for three hours but they didn’t spend 80 hours in preparation on the practice field in the meetings and watching film so take whatever I say with a grain salt, I’m just like the average fan.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign on the Family Dollar in Lincoln Sunday morning said "We All Quit! Sorry for the...
Lincoln Family Dollar back open after “We all quit” sign posted on door Sunday
LPD: Dog stabbed & killed, woman hurt following Friday night assault
Lincoln has three more deaths from COVID-19
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: SUV runs over motorcycle rider and drives off
Baron Collier
LPD: Man breaks into homes in broad daylight, steals purse & shoplifts at nearby gas station

Latest News

hsfb
HS Football Practice begins across Nebraska
Jordan Larson chats about winning an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.
Q&A with Olympic gold medalist Jordan Larson
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold
Nebraska Volleyball team 2021
Takeaways from Nebraska Volleyball 2021 Media Day
Husker Volleyball Media Day 2021
Husker volleyball 2021 media day