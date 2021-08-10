Tom Osborne on the Huskers after watching practice

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tom Osborne thinks the team looks the part and when asked about it he starts his response with the lineman. Very complimentary of their size and athleticism.

He also says, “The receiving corps is impressive right now.” It is one of the areas that needs to improve vastly. It is a positive he likes what he sees there, but of course practice is one thing, gamedays are a different beast.

Osborne notes the experience on the defensive side.

The former head coach said, “I think were going to have a pretty good year, my guess is some of the prognosticators and pundits are probably underrating a little more than they should.”

After being our of for a while now Osborne also added this, “I remember people pontificate, talk about what we should do, they would come to a game and watch for three hours but they didn’t spend 80 hours in preparation on the practice field in the meetings and watching film so take whatever I say with a grain salt, I’m just like the average fan.”

