Wednesday Forecast: There’s no beating this mid-week heating!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and humid weather along with some daily chances for scattered showers and storms headline the forecast over the next few days, but cooler temperatures and lower dew points are lingering around the corner as we head towards late this week and into this weekend.

For Tuesday evening, we’ll continue to hold on to a very small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm across southeastern Nebraska. A weak cold front that was draped across the area has essentially dissipated, so our chances for any rain into Tuesday evening will be quite low. That being said, there is a marginal risk for severe weather across far southeastern Nebraska, so if we do see any storms develop, some could produce damaging winds or some large hail.

Into the day on Wednesday, another front is forecast to move in from the north. Again, it looks like this will be a dry front with perhaps a spotty storm or two in the southeastern parts of the state. This front also won’t do much for our temperatures as hot weather is on tap again for the day tomorrow. It may help scour out some of our low level moisture though, especially for areas north of I-80. There is though a marginal risk across far southeastern Nebraska into Wednesday afternoon and evening.

We’ll see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms as we head into the day on Thursday as a stronger front will drop through the area. Some storms could be strong to severe with a marginal risk for severe weather for south central and southeastern Nebraska. While some severe storms will be possible, the front will also bring cooler temperatures and lower dew points to the area as we head towards Friday and the weekend.

Temperatures will remain hot as we head into Wednesday with temperatures into the 90s across the state. For Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska, we should see temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with dew points ranging from the mid 60s to mid 70s sending heat index values into the triple digits once again. Heat Advisories are in place for southeastern Nebraska from 11 AM to 9 PM on Wednesday, so please try and limit your time outside on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The extended forecast keeps the hot weather around into the day on Thursday with highs again in the mid 90s for Lincoln, but behind that stronger cold front, we should see temperatures fall to the lower and middle 80s for Friday and into this weekend. The more seasonal weather looks to last into early next week when many schools open for the new semester. Thursday appears to be our best rain chance over the next week, but we’ll hold on to small chances everyday for some isolated to scattered showers and storms, that being said, no one day looks like a washout for anyone.

