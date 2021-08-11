COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska: 98% not fully vaccinated
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ninety-eight percent of people who died from COVID-19 in Nebraska this year were not fully vaccinated, according to new data released by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The statewide COVID-19 data statistics released Wednesday also show 97 percent of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 this year were not fully vaccinated.
Statewide COVID-19 Data (01/01/2021 – 07/31/2021)
- 44,246 Cases – Not Fully Vaccinated
- 1,616 Cases – Fully Vaccinated
- 2,235 Hospitalizations - Not Fully Vaccinated
- 79 Hospitalizations – Fully Vaccinated
- 729 Deaths - Not Fully Vaccinated
- 17 Deaths – Fully Vaccinated
Statewide Cumulative COVID-19 Testing
- 232,399 Cases (+2,575 from prior week)
- 3,207,167 Tests (+40,811 from prior week)
- 217 Active Hospitalizations (+59 from prior week)
- 2,285 Deaths (+0 from prior week)
- 8.2% Percent of Tests Positive on Tests August 1-7, 2021 (+0.4% from prior week)
Statewide Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccinations
- 1,953,765 Total Administrations (+23,230 from prior week)
- 91.5% Allocated Doses Administered (-1.2% from prior week)
- 50.7% of Nebraska Citizens Fully Vaccinated (+0.4% from prior week)
- 4.9% of Nebraska Citizens Partially Vaccinated (+0.5% from prior week)
Variants of Concern
- 2,630 variants of concern (VOC) identified among Nebraska residents (+165 from prior week)
- 1,698 B117 (formerly “UK”/Alpha)
- 684 B1.617 (formerly “India/Delta”)
- 119 B1.429/427 (formerly “California”/Epsilon)
- 68 P1 (formerly “Brazil”/Gamma)
- 37 B1.526 (formerly “New York”/Iota)
- 21 B1.351 (formerly “South Africa”/Beta)
- 3 C37 (formerly “South America”/Lambda)
