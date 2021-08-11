Advertisement

Barry’s Bar and Grill to reopen under new ownership

Barry's Bar and Grill. Photo taken August 11, 2021.
Barry's Bar and Grill. Photo taken August 11, 2021.(10/11 NOW)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After sitting dormant for over a year, a Lincoln staple has new ownership and a potential re-opening timeline.

Barry’s Bar and Grill on the corner of 9th and Q Streets is under new, local management.

Barry’s Bar and Grill shut down in March 2020, right around the start of the pandemic.

It was recently purchased by Suleiman Holdings. Owner Mark Suleiman said they’re planning on staying pretty true to the original feel of the bar and ideally would open this fall.

“Football’s a great opportunity to tie our clocks and our times to; we’re hoping to get open by the season but we’ll see what happens,” Suleiman said.

Suleiman wouldn’t give a solid opening date but said mid-September is possible.

Suleiman hinted about eventually making the 10 Below space into a restaurant. Suleiman Holdings owns other restaurants across the U.S.

