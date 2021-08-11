Advertisement

Shelter in place order issued due to active shooter situation near Juniata

By Spencer Schubert
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - All residents in Juniata and western Hastings are being asked to shelter in place due to an active shooter situation.

Shortly before midnight an active shooter was reported in Juniata around the North Brass area. Nearby residents have been asked to shelter in place immediately and as of the publishing of this story, the order is still in place. Residents are asked to lock all windows and doors.

The order is for all of Juniata and two miles east of town. This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

