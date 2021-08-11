Downtown businesses preparing for Garth Brooks concert

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Garth Brooks returns to the capital city this weekend, this time at Memorial Stadium. The full capacity concert has businesses preparing for the event that’s expected to bring in more than 80,000 people.

The owners of Tipsy Tina’s in the Haymarket District said they’re getting ready for the concert the same way as any other Memorial Stadium sell out. The same amount of food and alcohol have already been ordered, as well as extra staff members will be on hand.

“It’s just about getting people feeling comfortable again,” said managing partner of Tipsy Tina’s, Nathan Stewart. “I feel like this Garth Brooks concert will start everything for football season, just kind of getting back into a routine a little bit.”

Tipsy Tina’s will have sanitation stands and the restaurant said they’re following CDC guidelines as the city gets closer to the concert.

Not only is this a good opportunity for the community to get back into bars and restaurants in downtown Lincoln, but Stewart says it’s also a great opportunity to recoup some of the losses from last football season.

According to the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lincoln lost roughly $6-million per home game last season, which included downtown restaurants and bars.

“You know there’s a reason businesses pay a higher rent to be here at the Haymarket, O St., things of that sort. We pay a higher rent so we need a higher revenue for these game days so it’ll be nice to not have to stress out and we should have all the home football games and we can count on the revenue that we’ve had in the past,” said Stewart.

Downtown businesses are treating this concert just like any other Huskers game day and Stewart said this Saturday will be a good indication of what home football games will look like for the upcoming season.

