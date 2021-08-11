Hot weather continues Wednesday, changes coming soon.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another hot and muggy day is expected on Wednesday with lots of sunshine. Thursday will continue to be hot and humid before a cold front will eventually bring cooler temperatures and less humidity by Friday.

Mostly sunny, hot and humid Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index values around 100. Southwest wind becoming northerly at 5 to 15 mph. A heat advisory in in effect for southeast Nebraska until 9 PM this evening.

Clear to partly cloudy skies for Thursday night into early Friday morning. Lows in the Lincoln area will drop into the lower 70s.

Thursday will still be on the hot and muggy side for the Lincoln area. Highs in the lower 90s under mostly to partly sunny skies.

A stronger cold front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms From Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Friday, mainly in the morning. Partly sunny Friday afternoon, cooler and less humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

More comfortable temperatures and humidity levels will continue over the weekend with small rain chances both days. Seasonal temperatures expected as we head into next week with isolated t’storms.

