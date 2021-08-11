Huskers Announce Non-Conference Schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team plans to welcome fans back to Pinnacle Bank Arena with an eight-game regular-season home non-conference schedule in the fall of 2021.

Nebraska’s home non-conference schedule, which features battles with Creighton, Drake, Indiana State, Maine and Wyoming, along with key contests against Alabama A&M, North Carolina Central and Prairie View A&M, is part of an 11-game non-conference season that includes a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at Wake Forest and a pair of Thanksgiving tournament games in San Diego.

”We are so excited to have our great Husker fans back with us at Pinnacle Bank Arena this season,” Nebraska Head Coach Amy Williams said. “We are also excited about playing a full non-conference schedule after getting just two non-conference games at home last year. Our players worked hard this summer and will be ready for a challenging season.”

Nebraska’s 11-game non-conference schedule will feature five teams that advanced to postseason play a year ago, including Drexel (NCAA), Wake Forest (NCAA), Wyoming (NCAA), Drake (WNIT) and Fresno State (WNIT).

Husker fans will get their first chance to see Nebraska back in action during an exhibition game against Midland University on Monday, Nov. 1. The Warriors are coached by former Nebraska Video Coordinator Shawn Gilbert, who enters his ninth season in Fremont.

The Big Red will be back at Pinnacle Bank Arena eight days later to battle the Maine Black Bears in the regular-season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The game is expected to feature The Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship and Inclusion Pep Rally sponsored by the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. Because of the educational programming preceding the game, tip time is expected to be at Noon.

Maine has made six consecutive appearances in the America East Championship Game, including a pair of wins to advance to the NCAA Tournament. Last season, Maine finished 17-3 overall, including a regular-season conference title, before falling in the league championship game to Stony Brook.

The Huskers will continue a busy first week of the season by tangling with Prairie View A&M on Thursday, Nov. 11, before facing Alabama A&M on Sunday, Nov. 14. Alabama A&M is coached by former Husker Margaret Richards.

The second week of the regular season tips off on Wednesday, Nov. 17 with the annual clash between the Huskers and Creighton, before Nebraska concludes its five-game home stand by taking on North Carolina Central on Saturday, Nov. 20.The Big Red hit the road for the first time around the Thanksgiving holiday by traveling to California to face Drexel on Friday, Nov. 26, before taking on either the hosts from the University of San Diego or Fresno State on Saturday, Nov. 27. Drexel will be the first of three Husker non-conference opponents to earn an NCAA Tournament berth last season. San Diego is coached by former Nebraska assistant coach Cindy Fisher, who enters her 17th season with the Toreros. Fresno State, which plays San Diego in the tournament’s other first-round matchup, earned a bid to the 2021 Postseason WNIT.

Following the Thanksgiving trip to the West Coast, the Huskers journey to the East Coast to complete their three-game road swing by battling Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The Demon Deacons claimed a berth in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Big Ten/ACC Challenge will offer strong preparation for a week of Big Ten Conference action (Dec. 4-10), before Nebraska’s non-conference schedule concludes with a three-game home stand. The Big Red open the stand by taking on Indiana State on Saturday, Dec. 11, before facing traditionally strong Drake on Sunday, Dec. 19. The Bulldogs advanced to the 2021 Postseason WNIT.

Nebraska wraps up non-conference play by colliding with Wyoming on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Cowgirls earned a trip to the 2021 NCAA Tournament after winning the Mountain West Conference Tournament title.

The Nebraska women’s basketball season ticket renewal process is underway through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.

2021-22 Nebraska Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 1 (Monday) - vs. Midland (exhibition) - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nov. 9 (Tuesday) - vs. Maine - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nov. 11 (Thursday) - vs. Prairie View A&M - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nov. 14 (Sunday) - vs. Alabama A&M - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nov. 17 (Wednesday) - vs. Creighton - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nov. 20 (Saturday) - vs. North Carolina Central - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nov. 26 (Friday) - vs. Drexel - San Diego, Calif.

Nov. 27 (Saturday) - vs. Fresno State or San Diego - San Diego, Calif.

Dec. 1 (Wednesday) - at Wake Forest (Big Ten/ACC Challenge) - Winston-Salem, N.C.

Dec. 11 (Saturday) - Indiana State - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Dec. 19 (Sunday) - Drake - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Dec. 22 (Wednesday) - Wyoming - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.