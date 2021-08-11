Lincoln reports one new COVID-19 death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is reporting one new death from COVID-19.

That person was a man in his 80s who was in a long-term care facility.

LLCHD is also reporting 120 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations sit at 69 with 47 from Lancaster County (3 on ventilators) and 22 from other communities (8 on ventilators).

Right now vaccination stays below that 75% goal.

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 188,257

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 175,700

Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 68.8%

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

Wednesday, August 11, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses

Thursday, August 12, 4 to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St. – first and second doses

Friday, August 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses; Gathering Place, 4 to 6 p.m., 1448 “E” St. – first and second doses, walk-ins only

Sunday, August 15, 1 to 3 p.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 “M” St. – first and second doses

Monday, August 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

Wednesday, August 18, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

Friday, August 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

