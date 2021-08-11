Lincoln reports one new COVID-19 death
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is reporting one new death from COVID-19.
That person was a man in his 80s who was in a long-term care facility.
LLCHD is also reporting 120 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations sit at 69 with 47 from Lancaster County (3 on ventilators) and 22 from other communities (8 on ventilators).
Right now vaccination stays below that 75% goal.
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 188,257
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 175,700
- Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 68.8%
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Wednesday, August 11, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
- Thursday, August 12, 4 to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St. – first and second doses
- Friday, August 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses; Gathering Place, 4 to 6 p.m., 1448 “E” St. – first and second doses, walk-ins only
- Sunday, August 15, 1 to 3 p.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 “M” St. – first and second doses
- Monday, August 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses
- Wednesday, August 18, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses
- Friday, August 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses
