Advertisement

LIVE at 1:30PM: NSP releasing new details in Juniata standoff that left trooper injured and suspect dead

By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol will release additional details regarding the active shooter situation in Juniata early Wednesday morning that left a trooper wounded and the suspect dead.

Watch the press conference live Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the video player above.

According to NSP, a Juniata woman called 911 Tuesday around 10:15 p.m. and said a man was firing a weapon outside her home and she was unable to leave. As a result, NSP Troopers and Adams County Deputies responded to the scene and Adams County Emergency Management issued a shelter in place order for nearby residents.

Law enforcement officials quickly established a perimeter around the residence. Approximately 30 minutes after the initial 911 call, the woman was able to escape. Next, troopers observed many additional gunshots coming from the residence. Multiple law enforcement vehicles were struck by gunfire coming from the subject. The NSP SWAT Team was activated. Negotiators made contact with the subject and continued attempts to negotiate throughout the standoff.

At approximately 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, the subject continued to fire at law enforcement and struck a trooper in the arm with a single gunshot. Paramedics were already on scene and were able to quickly provide aid to the trooper, who was then transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings with non-life-threatening injuries.

The subject continued firing at law enforcement personnel. At approximately 2:35 a.m., law enforcement officials deployed tear gas into the residence. The subject exited the residence holding a firearm. A member of the NSP SWAT Team then discharged his weapon, striking the subject. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The injured trooper has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daily case averages have increased from about 9 per day in the beginning of July to 69 per day...
COVID-19: Case rates doubling every 10-12 days in Lancaster County
Active shooting situation under control
Active shooter situation secured in Juniata, one hospitalized with gunshot wound
A sign on the Family Dollar in Lincoln Sunday morning said "We All Quit! Sorry for the...
Lincoln Family Dollar back open after “We all quit” sign posted on door Sunday
A NSP SWAT team member shot and killed a man after an overnight standoff in Juniata.
Trooper shot, suspect killed in Juniata standoff
Jahhrasta Fletcher
LPD: Investigators find guns, cash and pills inside of southeast Lincoln apartment

Latest News

COVID-19 in Nebraska
COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska: 98% not fully vaccinated
Inside Memorial Stadium
Running back battle continues for Husker football ahead of season opener
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek
Jackson Steinman
LPD warns about putting checks in mail following fraud and forgery incidents