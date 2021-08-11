LPD warns about putting checks in mail following fraud and forgery incidents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are warning residents about putting checks in the mail to pay bills after a number of checks were stolen from mailboxes in two separate cases.

On Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to Liberty First Credit Union off 46th and R Streets on a fraud.

LPD said the manager of the bank reported that a 29-year-old woman was in the drive-thru trying to cash a $90 check without authorization.

Police said the teller was suspicious of the check and called the account holder who said he did not give a check to the woman and that he put out four bills that were being paid by check in his residential mailbox earlier that morning.

According to police, the man learned that another one of those checks had already been cashed for $100 at a different Liberty First Credit Union location.

Officers said they reviewed that check and it had also been altered to be made out to the woman.

LPD said the woman wouldn’t allow officers to search her car so officers got a search warrant for the vehicle.

Police said they found all four envelopes that the victim had placed in his mailbox along with the two outstanding checks. Officers also found stolen items belonging to people in surrounding communities.

When officers identified the woman, they learned she was also wanted for a similar case reported on July 6 by First National Bank off 84th and Holdrege Streets. Police said in that case, the victim, an 85-year-old woman, reported writing a check to the bank for $365 and placing it in her mailbox.

Police said the 29-year-old woman was also wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Gage County for theft.

She was cited and released for misdemeanor theft by deception charges and misdemeanor 2nd degree forgery charges.

On August 10 just after 1 p.m., police were called to the Pinnacle Bank inside Hy-Vee off 84th and Holdrege Streets on a fraud.

LPD said the bank employee reported a man was trying to pass a fraudulent check.

Police said when officers arrived, they spoke with a man who had identified himself as a 53-year-old Lincoln resident and provided a drivers license with that name.

Officers said the check had been written for $6,700 on an account from a business in Walton, Nebraska.

When the teller examined that check, it appeared it had been altered and tellers contacted the business who explained that they did not authorize or write the check to the person in question.

LPD said officers learned the person on the driver’s license had reported it stolen in January.

Officers said they learned the man had been giving a fake name and identified him as 39-year-old Jackson Steinman. Steinman was wanted on an outstanding warrant for theft. Steinman was arrested for felony attempted 2nd degree forgery and felony criminal impersonation.

Police said if you’re delivering checks or paying bills by mail, consider leaving the envelopes in a secured USPS mailbox instead of having it picked up at your home. LPD warns that often times, when the flag on your mailbox is raised to alert the mail carrier, it also alert thieves. Business owners can also consider a secured deposit box for bill pay and mail delivery.

