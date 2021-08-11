Advertisement

Trooper shot, suspect killed in Juniata standoff

A NSP SWAT team member shot and killed a man after an overnight standoff in Juniata.
By Spencer Schubert
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The state patrol says a SWAT team member shot and killed a suspect early Wednesday morning after a shoot-out in Juniata.

The man was killed after a four-hour standoff that started late Tuesday night.

The state patrol said the Adams County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who reported a man firing his gun outside a residence in the 500 block of North Brass in Juniata. State troopers and sheriff’s deputies responded and set a perimeter around the residence while the Adams County Emergency Manager issued a shelter in place order for nearby residents.

The man continued firing from the residence and numerous law enforcement vehicles were struck by the gunfire coming from the subject. A state patrol SWAT team and a negotiator were called to the scene.

At about 1:35 a.m. one of the gunshots struck and wounded a state trooper in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect continued to fire at law enforcement. At about 2:35 Wednesday morning, the SWAT team threw a tear gas bomb into the house. The suspect fled the house holding a firearm and was shot and killed by a SWAT team member.

The wounded state trooper was treated and released from Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings. A special investigations team from the State Patrol, the Hastings Police Department and the South Central Law Enforcement Service team are investigating the incident.

