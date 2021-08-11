Advertisement

Noah Walters looks to lead Lincoln East in 2021

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Super-State quarterback Noah Walters will lead Lincoln East into the 2021 football season.

Walters re-wrote the Spartans record book as a junior last season, passing for a state-best 2,753 passing yards and 28 touchdowns.

Walters says he spent the Summer improving his game, specifically working on “anticipation throws.” He poured in hours with his receivers in hopes of guiding Lincoln East to its first state championship since 1979.

Despite all the success from last season, Walters still feels like he has something to prove.

“I’m still a little under the radar. I think being from Lincoln, Nebraska it’s a bit harder for the recruiting process, but I’m excited to show these colleges what I got,” Walters said.

The Spartans reached the Class A Quarterfinals last fall.

