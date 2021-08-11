State Senators request Governor Ricketts reinstate the COVID-19 Statewide Dashboard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several state senators sent a letter to Governor Pete Ricketts Wednesday, requesting he reactivate Nebraska’s COVID-19 daily dashboard.

The request comes as schools are opening for the fall school year and businesses are making operational decisions.

The letter is signed by State Senators Machaela Cavanaugh, Jen Day, Megan Hunt, John McColister, Terrell McKinney, Carol Blood, Matt Hansen, John Cavanaugh, Patty Pansing Brooks, Tony Vargas, and Adam Morfeld.

“Since the State shutdown the COVID-19 Dashboard on June 30, 2021, Nebraska has seen a rise in infections and hospitalizations. We respectfully ask that the Department of Health and Human Services reinstate the COVID-19 dashboard at once and that all 93 counties across Nebraska be required to report data to the state.”

DHHS is currently releasing weekly COVID-19 statistics but it’s hard to track where those cases are coming from or when numbers started to climb. It doesn’t show trends, a breakdown by county, demographics or daily reporting numbers.

“The current weekly report is lacking crucial detailed information, including county by county infection rates, COVID-19 related deaths, daily available hospital beds, respirators and overall staffed beds.”

The senators said the dashboard is needed to make informed decisions with regard to the pandemic.

