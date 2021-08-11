Thursday Forecast: A cold front brings changes...including some ‘storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One more warm and rather humid day expected on Thursday over southeastern Nebraska before a cold front dropping south tries to initiate some thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night...and then cools us off...

Our weather pattern is about to change thanks to a stronger push of cooler, less humid air behind a cold front that will sweep across the region during the day on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will range from the mid 80s in the north...to the lower 90s in the south. Winds will switch to the north-northwest and become a bit gusty at times...maybe up to 25 mph. There will be a slight chance for late-afternoon thunderstorms near the front for parts of southern and southeastern Nebraska...but the better chance for more widespread precipitation is expected to come later Thursday night and into Friday morning. The severe weather threat with this front appears to be small at this time...but “isolated” strong-to-severe ‘storms containing large hail...damaging winds...and heavy rain will be possible for some. Rain may linger into the first-half of the day on Friday...with the afternoon looking mainly dry as highs hold in the low-to-mid 80s.

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday (KOLN)

Thursday Highs (KOLN)

Friday Highs (KOLN)

We will keep some small shower-and-thunderstorm chances in for the weekend...but we expect to see a lot of “dry” time both Saturday and Sunday...with seasonable afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

