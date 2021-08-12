Advertisement

10 Huskers named to Senior Bowl watch list

(KOLNKGIN)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska football program is well represented on the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist, as 10 Huskers were recognized on Thursday morning. Nebraska is one of six programs nationally with at least 10 members on the preseason watch list.

The preseason list features Huskers on both sides of the ball with six Blackshirts, including Damion Daniels (DL), Marquel Dismuke (S), JoJo Domann (LB), Ben Stille (DL), Cam Taylor-Britt (CB) and Deontai Williams (S).  The Husker offensive players recognized include Austin Allen (TE), Adrian Martinez (QB), Samori Toure (WR) and Travis Vokolek (TE).

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL Draft process. The Reese’s Senior Bowl had 106 total players drafted and 36 selected in the first three rounds this year’s NFL Draft.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl game will be held February 5, 2022, and broadcast on the NFL Network. Practices will be live on ESPN and NFL Network hosts a daily recap show each evening in primetime.

The Huskers are in the midst of fall camp with the 2021 opener set for Saturday, Aug. 28, at Illinois. Kickoff is at Noon on FOX.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks Hacker
Man shot and killed by NSP SWAT team identified
Active shooting situation under control
Active shooter situation secured in Juniata, one hospitalized with gunshot wound
A NSP SWAT team member shot and killed a man after an overnight standoff in Juniata.
Trooper shot, suspect killed in Juniata standoff
LSO File Photo
NSP helicopter, K9 unit deployed to help LSO catch suspected thieves who hid in field
Lincoln reports one new COVID-19 death

Latest News

Markese Stepp in fall camp
Markese Stepp ready to make an impact as a Husker
Lincoln North Star prepares for week zero season opener
Lincoln North Star prepares for season opener
lns
Lincoln North Star preps for Week 0 game
Inside Memorial Stadium
Running back battle continues for Husker football ahead of season opener