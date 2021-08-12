12 Days of Hope: Give blood to honor fallen LPD Officer Mario Herrera

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In August of last year, Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera was shot in the line of duty while serving a search warrant. He ultimately died from his injuries 12 days later.

With the help of life-sustaining blood given by generous donors, Officer Herrera and his family were given 12 extra days together.

Mario’s wife, Carrie Herrera, said shortly after he died she gave blood for the first time.

“Sitting there in that chair it was very emotional, and I thought someone who sat in that exact chair may have helped save Mario,” Carrie said.

Thursday, Officer Herrera’s friends and family, in partnership with the Lincoln Police Department, Lincoln Fire & Rescue, Omaha Fire Department, Omaha Police Officers Association and Nebraska Concerns of Police survivors, announced their plan to give back in his honor and are inviting the public to participate in a special 12 Days of Hope campaign to help save lives.

From August 26 - September 7, everyone is encouraged to give blood at a local donor center or blood drive. Participants will receive a free special-edition 12 Days of Hope t-shirt.

There are two public blood drives planned and appointments are encouraged.

August 26, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Station 15 at 6601 Pine Lake Road in Lincoln Sign up link: https://www.ncbbherohub.club/.../sch.../drive_schedule/68606

August 28, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., C.O.P.S Nebraska/OPOA and Omaha Fire at 13415 Cryer Avenue in Omaha Sign up link: https ://www.ncbbherohub.club/.../sch.../drive_schedule/68683



