12 Days of Hope: Give blood to honor fallen LPD Officer Mario Herrera

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In August of last year, Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera was shot in the line of duty while serving a search warrant. He ultimately died from his injuries 12 days later.

With the help of life-sustaining blood given by generous donors, Officer Herrera and his family were given 12 extra days together.

Mario’s wife, Carrie Herrera, said shortly after he died she gave blood for the first time.

“Sitting there in that chair it was very emotional, and I thought someone who sat in that exact chair may have helped save Mario,” Carrie said.

Thursday, Officer Herrera’s friends and family, in partnership with the Lincoln Police Department, Lincoln Fire & Rescue, Omaha Fire Department, Omaha Police Officers Association and Nebraska Concerns of Police survivors, announced their plan to give back in his honor and are inviting the public to participate in a special 12 Days of Hope campaign to help save lives.

From August 26 - September 7, everyone is encouraged to give blood at a local donor center or blood drive. Participants will receive a free special-edition 12 Days of Hope t-shirt.

There are two public blood drives planned and appointments are encouraged.

Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on August 26.
Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on August 26.(Lincoln Police)

