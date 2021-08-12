Friday Forecast: Back in the 80s !

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cooler temperatures and less humidity will highlight the forecast as we end the work week and head into the weekend...

After a series of weak frontal passages that had little-or-no effect on the hot-and-humid conditions in place over the past week or so...a stronger cold front dropping in from the south will finally bring the region some relief.

There will be some showers and thunderstorms expected to develop along that cold front over parts of southern Nebraska and northern Kansas Thursday evening...and an increasing low-level jet may help to keep any convection that fires up going into the overnight and even into Friday morning. Some “isolated” thunderstorms may become strong-to-severe south of Interstate 80...but the best chance looks to be nearer the Nebraska-Kansas border. The strongest ‘storms would be capable of producing large hail...damaging wind gusts...and heavy rain...but widespread severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

After the leftover precipitation comes to an end early Friday morning...the balance of the day should be dry...and much more comfortable with highs in the 80s. An upper-level disturbance and weak warm front will mean scattered thunderstorms over far western Nebraska Friday night...and this activity is expected to drift east overnight Friday and into early Saturday giving our local forecast area some additional small precipitation chances during that time. With that weak front lingering just to the west of Lincoln...we will continue to include small shower-and-thunderstorm chances for the weekend...while at the same time maintaining that most of your Saturday-Sunday will be rain-free. Highs over the weekend should reach the mid 80s...just about where they should be for mid-August.

We’ll also include an early look at the Saturday evening forecast for Lincoln if you happen to be one of the thousands-and-thousands of folks headed to the Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium.

