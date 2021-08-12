Hot, muggy Thursday afternoon, relief coming

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will move across Nebraska today bringing some relief to the heat and humidity to northern Nebraska but, still hot and muggy in southern Nebraska. The cold front could trigger a few late day thunderstorms in southern Nebraska and one or two of them could be severe. Cooler and less humid conditions expected for much Nebraska on Friday.

Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings could be around 100. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible late this afternoon. A few scattered thunderstorms possible this evening.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms possible late this afternoon and eveing. (1011 Weather)

Cooler for northern Nebraska, still hot and humid in southern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and t’storms possible through early Friday morning, Otherwise, partly cloudy and cooler tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

Not as warm tonight across Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

A few morning cloud for Friday morning and comfortable. Partly to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler and less humid on Friday. (1011 Weather)

Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant with warm temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. There will be an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Saturday with scattered showers and t’storms on Sunday.

Cooler and less humid conditions Friday through the weekend. A few rain chances over the weekend as well. (1011 Weather)

