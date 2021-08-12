Advertisement

Lincoln has three more deaths from COVID-19

(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reported Thursday that three more people have died after getting the COVID-19 virus.

LLCHD said three men in their 70s, 80s and 90s who were all hospitalized passed away from the virus. One of the individuals was unvaccinated and two were vaccinated.

There were 102 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Lancaster County.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients:  73 with 55 from Lancaster County (4 on ventilators) and 18 from other communities (3 on ventilators)

Risk Dial:  elevated yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Daily case averages have increased from about 9 per day in the beginning of July to 69 per day...
Daily case averages have increased from about 9 per day in the beginning of July to 69 per day so far in August.(KOLN)

Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 188,824
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 176,097
  • Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 68.9%

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

  • Friday, August 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses; Gathering Place, 4 to 6 p.m., 1448 “E” St. – first and second doses, walk-ins only
  • Sunday, August 15, 1 to 3 p.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 “M” St. – first and second doses
  • Monday, August 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses
  • Wednesday, August 18, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses
  • Friday, August 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

