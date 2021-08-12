Lincoln North Star prepares for season opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln North Star football began practice last Wednesday for a week zero season opener. They are coming off a 3-6 season in 2020-2021. After a good start to last season at 3-1, the Navigators dropped five straight to end the year.

North Star graduated 35 seniors at the end of last year and will enter this year with a young core.

With a young core and not a lot of experience, head coach Tony Kobza is excited for the challenge as they look to narrow down who will be playing where come Friday nights.

“This is kind of an experiment for us because we don’t know what a lot of these kids will do on a Friday night, so we have to prepare them best we can, so when Friday comes they’re ready to go, Kobza said.

Kobza is not the only one excited and optimistic about the Navigators this year. Junior linebacker Kade Seip says despite the youth, they are ready to compete this season.

“We’re young but we can still hit. We will bring the energy to the games. We won’t ever back down from a fight,” Seip said.

Along side the youth will be seven returning starters. North Star opens the season in week zero against Hastings on August 20.

Last years season opener for North Star was also against Hastings, the Navigators lost 35-8.

