LPD: Alcohol & tobacco stolen during break-in at northwest Lincoln Casey’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are working to identify two people they say broke into a gas station in northwest Lincoln.

Just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, police were dispatched to the Casey’s on NW 6th Street and Cornhusker Highway for an alarm.

LPD said responding officers found the front door glass broken. Officers said they reviewed store security video which shows two people, with their faces covered, going into the store by breaking the window and then taking alcohol, as well as tobacco products.

According to police, the two suspects ran away before officers arrived.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and are analyzing video evidence.

Police said the loss is unknown at this time, as a detailed inventory needs to be completed but the estimated damage is around $1,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

