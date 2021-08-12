Advertisement

LPD: Alcohol & tobacco stolen during break-in at northwest Lincoln Casey’s

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are working to identify two people they say broke into a gas station in northwest Lincoln.

Just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, police were dispatched to the Casey’s on NW 6th Street and Cornhusker Highway for an alarm.

LPD said responding officers found the front door glass broken. Officers said they reviewed store security video which shows two people, with their faces covered, going into the store by breaking the window and then taking alcohol, as well as tobacco products.

According to police, the two suspects ran away before officers arrived.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and are analyzing video evidence.

Police said the loss is unknown at this time, as a detailed inventory needs to be completed but the estimated damage is around $1,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks Hacker
Man shot and killed by NSP SWAT team identified
Active shooting situation under control
Active shooter situation secured in Juniata, one hospitalized with gunshot wound
A NSP SWAT team member shot and killed a man after an overnight standoff in Juniata.
Trooper shot, suspect killed in Juniata standoff
LSO File Photo
NSP helicopter, K9 unit deployed to help LSO catch suspected thieves who hid in field
Lincoln reports one new COVID-19 death

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
Two women shot by BB gun pellets in Lincoln
City announces traffic recommendations for Garth Brooks concert
Vaccine
Multiple healthcare organizations in Nebraska to mandate vaccines for employees
Left: Katrina Barnes as a student at Arnold Elementary Right: Katrina Barnes is now a teacher...
First-time teacher now teaching at Lincoln elementary school she once attended